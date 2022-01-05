CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local church is offering quarantine meal boxes for those who test positive for COVID-19.
Restoration Urban Ministries is involved in this effort. The idea is to help a growing number of people who are stuck at home.
"We want to be a light in the darkness here at Restoration Urban Ministries," said Minister of Restoration Steve Schuren. "One way of doing that is to meet the needs of people that have a definite need right now in the darkness that sits around us."
To request a meal box, a person can call (217)355-2662. Someone will deliver the meal to your door.
