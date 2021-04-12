QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - Quincy University is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, April 13.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Quincy University Hawks Nest (1810 Lind).
“At Quincy University, we have worked closely with the Adams County Health Department since the first days of the pandemic,” said Brian McGee, QU president. “Tuesday's on-campus vaccination clinic is the latest example of our joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 infections and to move towards our post-pandemic future.”
The walk-in clinic event requires no pre-registration and all doses will be single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 years and older in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties. This event is open to QU faculty, staff, students and the public.
“We are grateful for the strong and effective leadership in Quincy and Adams County, which has made Quincy a national example of good government in providing efficient and effective vaccination,” said McGee. “Further, we are pleased that so many members of the university community have already been vaccinated or will get the vaccine this week.”
