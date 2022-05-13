LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Lincoln College has officially closed its doors forever. The school was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic and a ransomware attack last December.
In 2019, the future of the college was looking bright. Enrollment was at an all-time high and residence halls were full. But 2020 brought the pandemic and, at the end of 2021, the cyber-attack, which crippled the school for months. By March, Lincoln College notified the state it would close its doors on May 13, 2022.
Lincoln College may not be the last to suffer a similar fate with ransomware attacks. A recent report shows there were more than 1,000 schools hit by ransomware in 2021.
