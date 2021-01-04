ILLINOIS (WAND) - A total of 11 people were helped after the American Red Cross responded to five central Illinois home fires in the last week before Jan. 4.
The Red Cross said in a press release it responded to these fires in Atwood, Charleston, Springfield and Wamac. It helped seven adults and four children impacted by the fires with temporary housing, health and mental services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning.
With this information, Red Cross officials issued a public safety reminder for families to practice a home escape plan until everyone can escape in under two minutes and for people to test smoke alarms each month.
"Nearly all of us have engaged in ordinary activities that can cause home fires – from walking out of the kitchen while cooking to leaving burning candles unattended," the Red Cross said. "The Red Cross urges everyone to be cautious while heating their homes."
Officials referenced a 2020 national Red Cross survey, which showed over half of the public has used a space heater. Space heaters are involved in most fatal home heating fires.
People should allow for at least three feet of space for all heating equipment. Space heaters should never be left unattended.
The following home heating safety tips were offered by the Red Cross:
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes; keep away children and pets.
- Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
- Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
Members of the public can click here for free home fire safety resources, including an escape plan, from the Red Cross. People can also download the Red Cross Emergency App free of charge.
There is also the free Monster Guard app, which uses an engaging game to teach kids how to be ready for emergencies.
The apps can be found here.
Anyone who needs help following a home fire or disaster can call the Red Cross dispatch line at 1-877-597-0747.
