BROWNSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Skeletal remains found in a Fayette County field have been identified as those of a former Clinton man.
Illinois State Police were called by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department to investigate the remains, which were found by a farmer on May 26 in an agricultural field north of U.S. Route 40 and in the area of 1700 North.
The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified them as those of 33-year-old Joel Anthony Mason, who used to live in Clinton and was a resident of Beaumont, Texas. He was reported missing in Fayette County in August of 2020.
The investigation is open and ongoing.
