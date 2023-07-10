RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Construction nears an end on the RENU House in Rantoul.
A student organization at the University of Illinois built the solar home for the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon competition. Every aspect of the design is guided by four overarching principles: be Renewable, Economical, Nourishing, and Universal.
"We designed it from the ground up to be as affordable as possible while also still being sustainable and renewable," said Jason Xou.
The U of I team broke ground in December 2022 in Rantoul. The students believe this design can work as a blueprint for others in the community to make changes to their current home or future one.
"This type of sustainable living and future isn't some far-fetched idea. It's something we can do now."
Crews still need to install the solar panels, finish landscaping, and detail interior work.
Once it's completed an inspection will be done to make sure everything is in good working order and then the keys will be handed over to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
