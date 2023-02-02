Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WEEK) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo.
Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
The zoo also says he continues to participate in his training, moving onto a scale or shifting when asked so staff can clean and give him more to do.
“Julian is becoming increasingly trusting of his keepers, who interact with him several times a day while continuing to provide enrichment opportunities to keep him busy,” Pratte said. “These activities encourage ‘species-typical’, or lemur-like behaviors, such as foraging and social interaction.”
The Illinois Conservation Police continue to investigate and stay in touch with Miller Park Zoo officials.
