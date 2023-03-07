(WAND)- Spring Break is coming up and RetailMeNot has put together a list of tips for Spring travelers.
According to RetailMeNot, 96% of American are planning to travel between March and May and on average, American consumers are planning to spend $3,250 across flights, transportation, hotel/lodging and experiences and activities for their vacations.
Spring Travel Data from RetailMeNot:
- The majority of Americans (96%) are planning to travel in March through May.
- Over half (54%) of consumers confirmed that they will spend more on travel this coming spring compared to prior years.
- Inflation still continues to be a key factor for consumers (66%) along with the concerns over cost of transportation (25%).
- Promotions and strong offer content are necessary for users as 61% agree that the increase in gas and flight costs will impact their travel.
- Travel merchants' budgets are the largest in Q1 and they plan to unlock deep discounts and promotions in March 2023.
- Consumers are expected to take more international vacations than they had in 2019 (+72%). Anecdotally, RetailMeNot's travel industry partners are reporting that summer will see an influx of international trips and shoppers will need to act early to get the best hotel or rental locations.
- More data can be found here: https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/spring-summer-travel-by-the-numbers-2023.html
RetailMeNot Travel Savings Tips from Kristin McGrath, shopping expert for RetailMeNot
- “For vacation rentals, book your stay as early as possible. Whether you’ve been dreaming of a tropical vacation in the new year or you’re planning to head home for a specific holiday or event, try to book your stay as early as possible. VRBO, Airbnb and other vacation rental prices tend to be much less expensive when you book months or even weeks in advance.”
- “Sign up for free e-mail alerts from airlines or other travel sites such as Expedia, Travelocity, or Google Flights to get early access to coupon codes and flash sales from your favorite travel brands.”
- “Experiment with different travel dates. If your travel plans are flexible, experiment with different flight dates to see if you can dig up a lower fare. You may be able to trim your ticket price by changing your dates by as little as one day.”
- “Travelers should check on deal and cash back sites like RetailMeNot for sitewide discounts, flash sales, and exclusive travel offers.”
- “Cash back is a great way for consumers to save as they book large trips and vacation experiences, since you can get cash back directly in your wallet from large purchases to spend later on travel necessities.”
- “Book bundled vacation packages. By booking your flight, hotel and car rental together rather than separately, you could save hundreds. In addition to saving you money, booking a vacation package deal through sites like Expedia, Kayak and Travelocity can help you budget. You’ll know the price of your entire trip at the time of booking, instead of booking a cheap flight only to be surprised by the cost of hotels and car rentals.”
- “Shoppers can visit RetailMeNot March 10-14 for huge savings of up to 60% from top travel brands like Expedia, Orbitz, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts on travel deals from flights, fashion, and travel essentials as part of its Spring Savecation savings event.”
