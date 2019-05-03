DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Tom Butts thought he'd found his match.
The former Decatur police officer and Macon County deputy had almost everything lined up to get a desperately needed kidney.
WAND News reported on Butts' search for a kidney donor in September and then shared his joy about finding a possible donor in December.
But at the end of April, the bad news came.
"It's not going to happen," Butts said. "We're back to square one."
"It was devastating," said his wife Sarah. "The color went out of his face."
The pre-surgery tests came back with disqualifying results. Now the Butts family is once again looking for a donor with Sarah leading the charge on social media.
"My wife is incredible," Tom said. "It's probably been harder on her than it has me."
"Team Tommy" has no intentions of slowing down or getting lost in the "what if's." But this latest setback was hard to take.
"I can't imagine my kids not having their dad or our grandson not having his 'Pops'," Sarah said through tears. "He's going to be here. I'm not going to let him die."
If you would like to help call (314) 362-5365, select option #2 and give the name Thomas Butts. A transplant coordinator will guide you through the rest. All tests will be covered by the Butts' insurance.