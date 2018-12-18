DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Retired officer Thomas Butts served the community as a police officer for over 25 years and on Tuesday, he got news that the community will continue to serve him.
"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," said Butts.
Butts is suffering from kidney failure and with a waiting list of over 100,000 people in need of a kidney, Butts and his family took to Facebook to ask for the community's help.
"I think it's the right thing to do," said Kathy Burkham, who saw the post. "If someone is suffering and needs your help, you should step up."
Kathy Burkham lost two sons and she tells WAND-TV that the loss gave her a new lease on life.
"I don't know Tom but I had heard about his kidney failure," explained Burkham. "I went to get tested and the doctors said I was a match, so I found his wife online and sent her a message."
Burkham delivered the message to Butts in person and the news left him speechless.
"Thank you," said Butts, giving Burkham a big hug.
It's a Christmas gift that has the potential to last the Butts family a lifetime.
WAND also reached out to the Decatur police department, who shared this statement:
“Officer Butts served with DPD for nearly 30 years and continues to be a part of our family. He is our brother and we have been greatly concerned for him and his family in recent months. We are overjoyed that during this holiday season he has been connected with a donor. We wish Tommy and his family the best and hope for a speedy recovery. We also are thankful to the donor and hope they know they have helped save the life of a good man and great public servant.”