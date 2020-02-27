SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Treasure Michael Frerichs will honor seven individuals for Black History Month.
On Thursday, Frerichs will reflect on the great achievements of African Americans and present awards to active leaders in the community. One of the seven recipients is Decatur native Rev. Courtney Carson.
Carson and seven others will receive the award at the Illinois State Capitol at noon.
A full list of recipients is listed below:
- Illinois State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth - Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official (92nd District)
- Malik Turner, Seattle Seahawks, National Football League – Outstanding Commitment in Sportsmanship (Springfield)
- Andrew Sforza, The Barbershop - Outstanding Service in Business (Springfield)
- Maurice Bridges, Veterans of Foreign Wars Illinois – Outstanding Commitment in Community Service (Fairview Heights)
- Rev. Courtney Carson, Richland Community College – Outstanding Commitment in Education (Decatur)
- Nikita Richards, Illinois Council on Women and Girls - Outstanding Service in Leadership (Bloomington)
- Bonnie Hester, AFSCME - Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor (Peoria)