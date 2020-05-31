CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A riot has broken out at Marketplace Mall in Champaign.
The riots are in wake of George Floyd's death where a police officer was seen kneeling on on his neck for around 8 minutes.
There were several broken windows and looters were seen rushing in and out of the building stealing clothes and other items.
Crowds were seen holding signs in front of a row of cops blocking off the Macy's entrance.
WAND's Justin Razavi caught it all on camera in the Facebook Live below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.