SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A police officer accused of attacking a man was indicted in Sangamon County Wednesday.
Riverton officer Grant D. Peterson is accused of aggravated battery and official misconduct. Prosecutors said he committed a crime on Feb. 5, when he "made contact of an insulting or provoking nature to Jacob Melton".
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright went on to to say Peterson "grabbed Jacob Melton by the neck and head-butted (him)", causing bodily harm to Melton with his actions.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigated Peterson.
Peterson posted a $500 bond payment and was released Wednesday afternoon. If found guilty of the charges he faces, he could spend up to five years in prison.