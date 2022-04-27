(WAND) - Rivian's all-electric R1T truck has been named the winner of the third annual "Makers Madness" contest.
It was chosen by voters from an initial field of 400 entries as "The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois."
Hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and sponsored by Comcast Business, Makers Madness is a bracket-style tournament that celebrates the manufacturing sector in Illinois.
More than 200,000 votes were cast during the competition.
Manufactured in Normal, the R1T is the first all-electric truck in production, featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel. It also boasts eight driving modes and up to 400 miles of range. The R1T combines off-road capabilities with the driving style of a sports car, with acceleration from 0-60 mph in as quick as three seconds and a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.
“Rivian R1T is an outstanding example of the innovation and ingenuity of our state’s manufacturing sector and has rightfully earned the title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. The R1T is leading a revolution in the automotive industry, and we are proud Illinois is home to such exciting technological advancements,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “While the R1T emerged victorious this year, we are proud of every product featured in the competition, as they helped showcase the dynamic nature of our state’s manufacturing sector and the strength of the men and women who work on our factory floors.”
“Illinois’ leadership in innovation is a story of our present as much as our past, and you see that in what manufacturers like Rivian are doing in 2022,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rivian’s all-electric R1T is a game-changer in the auto industry, and through my administration’s strategic investments in apprenticeships, training academies and tax credits, we can open doors for more Illinoisans to access 21st century manufacturing careers.”
“Rivian is honored to have the R1T all-electric adventure vehicle chosen as IMA's 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. Rivian's mission to “Keep the World Adventurous Forever” is based on the premise that technology, innovation, and collaboration can address our planet's greatest challenges, while also providing 21st Century jobs that support our community and all who live in and around the Bloomington-Normal area,” said James Chen, Vice President of Public Policy & Chief Regulatory Counsel for Rivian. “The mission of sustainability through investment in zero-emissions transportation technology and economic growth is evident throughout our operations in Illinois—from our shipping containers made of ocean-bound plastics, and innovative vehicle paint process, to our manufacturing operations—which include a diverse workforce and a welcoming community. We are proud to call Illinois home and honored to accept this year’s award. So much credit goes to the plant team members who make the R1T every day and who made this accomplishment possible today.”
Other finalists for the title included Fruit by the Foot made by General Mills in Belvidere; the Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel made by Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., in Rockford; and Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings manufactured by Inprentus Precision Optics in Champaign.
“Comcast Business congratulates the Rivian R1T for being named The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois 2022. What a slam dunk. This year’s contest was truly electrifying,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “It was a full-court press to the end, and we congratulate the makers of all the awesome products manufactured here in Illinois that made it to the finals. Illinois is standing proud today."
