SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield is expected to be closed through Friday due to a water main break.
City Water, Light and Power said the closure is between Chatham Road and Monroe Street. The issue is an 18-inch water main break in the middle of the road, which will have road surface repairs to follow.
Drivers should plan to take alternate routes and slow down. They should be aware of construction and repair crews and equipment in and near roadways.
The 30 customers in the area affected by this issue were expected to have water service restored by 1 p.m. Monday,
