DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A road was closed following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Decatur.
At 2:44 p.m., a WAND crew observed at at least two emergency vehicles at the scene along Fairview Avenue. A light pole was down in the area.
Fairview was closed between Eldorado Street and Marietta Street.
WAND News will update this story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.