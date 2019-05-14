SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Robert Morris University says it’s ending enrollment at its Springfield campus this fall.
The university issued a press release Tuesday pointing out the impact of “finite resources for not-for-profit institutions” as a reason for a plan to eventually close the Springfield campus. It says the school will help the estimated 20 students affected find alternatives to complete their degrees, whether that’s online or at the RMU Peoria location.
“Our immediate priority is on assisting our Springfield students with individually designed plans so that they can graduate from RMU by completing their remaining courses online, at the Peoria campus, or at any of our Chicago area campuses,” said RMU President Mablene Krueger.
Krueger says most of the students affected by the change are student-athletes. All of them have reserved spots on athletic teams in Chicago or Peoria, scholarships will still be honored, and no tuition or fee increases will happen, according to her.
The Springfield campus has seen hundreds of first-generation RMU students come through in the last several decades. In April of 2019, RMU gave out 532 bachelor’s degrees and 193 master’s degrees across all of its campuses.