ILLINOIS (WAND) - State Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) has been named the new chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.
Kelly is replacing longtime party leader Michael Madigan, who announced he was stepping down from his position as chair in early 2021 and was removed from his position of Speaker of the Illinois House. She announced her intention to seek the position of chair in February.
Kelly has served the second congressional district of Illinois since 2013. According to NBC Chicago, in her push for the chair position, she argued her experience serving a district with urban, suburban and rural areas (some of Chicago and southern suburbs in Cook, Will and Kankakee counties) gives her a "unique perspective and understanding to lead our party forward."
The Illinois Democratic State Central Committee met Wednesday night to choose between Kelly and Chicago Alderman Michelle Harris. Both candidates had multiple members formally announcing nominations for them in the meeting.
