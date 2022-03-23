SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Safe-T Act passed in January 2021 is being blamed for officers leaving their jobs and the disbanding of an entire police department this week.
Illinois House Republicans also blame it for an increase in crime statewide.
The Westfield Police Department in downstate Clark County was dissolved this week. The village blamed it on unfunded mandates passed by the state. Officers in Westfield have been leaving the department and replacements could not be found.
GOP lawmakers are renewing their calls for the Democratic controlled legislature to take up Republican anti-crime bills. Three GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, said the Democrats have failed to allow their bills to come up for debate.
“We’ve seen police departments shut down,” Butler told reporters at the Statehouse. “I’ve talked to numerous chiefs and sheriff’s that have had their cops move out of state because of the Safe-T Act.”
