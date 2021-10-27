DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur hopes to expand a men's shelter with proceeds from the 2021 Red Kettle campaign.
The community donation effort begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Community Center in downtown Decatur. Money raised will also support rental assistance and prescription support.
The shelter project, however, carries a major importance in 2021. Leaders want the facility to become a 24-hour shelter so the men who stay there don't have to leave.
They also want to offer a wrap-around program to help them reach self-sufficiency.
"Right now we are experience an increase in those who are needing a warm bed in our building, so we are constantly (at) about 30 or 32 people every night," said Lt. Kenesa Debela of the Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County.
