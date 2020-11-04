DECATUR Ill. (WAND)- The Salvation Army red kettle and bells season has officially begun.
The Salvation Army kicked off its campaign season with the annual ringing of the bells.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's campaign will also take place virtually. The virtual campaign will ask volunteers to share a virtual kettle by text, email, or social media, encouraging them to donate.
With the addition of the virtual kettle ringing, the Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155% more people this year.
To register for ringing bells, go to www.RegisterToRing.com, or to sign up for virtual ringing, click here.
