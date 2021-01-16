DECATUR, Ill (WAND) The Good Samaritan Inn has a newly installed drive-thru food pickup window. The construction was done by 4MC. The organization says it also has an awning to help with snow, shade, or other intrusive weather.
"I think it definitely makes it easier for some reason, like whether it's something like COVID where we have reduced staff, or it might be a weather reason or for whatever reason we need to serve meals out the door. Our goal is to get back to serve indoor whenever possible, but during these times we have to adapt", said Executive Director Nicky Besser.
Drivers are still required to wear a mask when they go through the drive-thru, but they are welcome to go there during operating hours. The window offers increased safety because less staff will be needed inside.
If you are interested in volunteering with The Good Samaritan Inn, call or email.
