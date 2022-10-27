SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is moving forward on a project to renovate and add on to their existing building.
The current building is located at 2833 S. Grand Ave in Springfield. The department is working on purchasing a nearby plot of land to expand the current building.
Right now, the building hosts the Public Health and Community Services offices, as well as an SIU Clinic. The Public Health Department is hoping that the Land of Lincoln Workforce Alliance will have space at the new building as well.
"The good thing about being co-located with other social service organizations under the Sangamon County umbrella is we are going to all be able to help the clients that need the necessary services, employment, workforce assistance, anything along those lines, we would definitely be able to help," said Sarah Graham, the Executive Director of Land of Lincoln Workforce Alliance.
The goal is to keep as many services as possible under the same roof, so they can be accessible for those who need them.
"If you look at the list we go from getting educated, to getting help with services, as well as getting health issues taken care of," said Vera Small, a Sangamon County Board Member.
The group is getting creative with making use of the space they have. During the pandemic, they set up a temporary tent for testing and vaccination. Now they hope to build a permanent drive-up structure for a variety of uses.
"You can just drive through and you'll get things like shots, immunizations, blood pressure screenings, flu shots and other things that we can use it for," said Linda Fulgenzi, a Sangamon County Board Member. "The sheriff's department can do drug intake and the treasurer's office can collect taxes there."
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has not started accepting bids for the project yet. They are expecting it to cost $5 million and be completed by 2024.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.