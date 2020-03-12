SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Sangamon County will begin limiting events with a large number of people, according to the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
The department issued the limit to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. The limit goes into effect on Saturday.
Officials say events in indoor areas with more than 250 or outdoor events with more than 500 will be limited.
The order if in effect for 30 days. The limits have been put in place to protect residents as much as possible.