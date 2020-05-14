A Polish scientist has created a coronavirus board game to educate people on the human immune system.
After the virus attacks the body and the first virus chip on the board, players take on the roles of various white blood cells. They then come up with a strategy to boost the immune system and fight the infection by engulfing and consuming the virus particles.
The creator of the game explained that players need to work together to come up with a common strategy quickly because the virus spreads fast.
To make the game as realistic as possible, players have 21 rounds, the average number of days a viral infection lasts, to beat the enemy. But depending on their strategy and the course of the infections, they may save or lose the patient faster.
The game can be played by both children and adults with no academic knowledge of biology.
