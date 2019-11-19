(WAND) - The FDA is investigating incidents of scombrotoxin fish poisoning linked to yellowfin tuna, also sometimes called ahi tuna.
The FDA has placed Truong Phu Xanh Co, LTD of Vietnam on Import Alert, which provides information to FDA field staff that they may detain the firm’s yellowfin tuna without physical examination. Detained product will not enter the United States unless the importer proves that it meets U.S. food safety standards.
FDA asked for the supplier of yellowfin tuna associated with most of the illnesses, Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD of Vietnam, to initiate a voluntary recall of all of its imported yellowfin tuna with production dates from January 2019 to the present. At this time, the firm has not recalled any product.
The FDA evaluated the firm’s Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point Plans. A HACCP Plan details a firm’s management system to address food safety through the analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards.
The investigation has identified 47 illnesses of scombrotoxin fish poisoning that occurred between August 8, 2019 and October 15, 2019.
Throughout the investigation, FDA and states have also been collecting product samples for testing. Scombrotoxin fish poisoning occurs when fish begin to spoil, resulting in increased histamine levels.
Samples are tested for decomposition and/or histamine levels. Multiple samples have been collected and analyzed, with positive results for decomposition or high histamine levels in products imported from Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD.
While recalls were conducted at various points in the supply chain, there may be additional product still on the market that could make people sick.
Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD was determined to be the common supplier of tuna that was likely consumed by most of the ill people.
Yellowfin tuna from Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD with a production date in 2019 should not be consumed because it may have the potential to cause scombrotoxin fish poisoning.
Tuna from this supplier could have been sold thawed or frozen and could have been sold as ground tuna meat, poke cubes, steaks, or loins.
Importers, suppliers, and distributors should not use and should discard or destroy any yellowfin tuna imported from Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD with a production date in 2019.
Restaurants and retailers should contact their suppliers to confirm the source of their yellowfin tuna, because not all product was distributed in packaging that identifies Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD.
