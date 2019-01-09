DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scot Wrighton has been asked to become Decatur's city manager.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced the city council unanimously asked Wrighton to take the position.
A special meeting has been called for Monday, Jan. 14 to approve an employment agreement.
Wrighton is the current city manager of Streator, Illinois. He has held that position for four years. He was also Streator's city manager from 1987 to 1994.
Wrighton has also served as the city manager for Kirksville, Missouri for nine years, on the faculty of the University of Georgia's Calre Vinson Institute of Government for six, and the city manager of a private new urbanism development in India for five years.
His first municipal manager's job was village administrator of Mt. Zion.