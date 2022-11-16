MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Ryan Crowley and his fellow scouts live by two words: "Be Prepared."
They had no choice but to be prepared over the summer as they trekked 70 miles through the New Mexico wilderness at Philmont Scout Ranch.
"It was a blast to go on [and experience] all of the views we got to see out there," Ryan said.
Every step he took on the trail, grew out of the ground — in the form of a Christmas tree.
"It was the number one source of funding for most of the campouts I went on," he said.
But now Ryan and BSA Troop 43 in Mount Zion need to be prepared again — this time to change their fundraising plans. The tree supplier who backed the Christmas tree fundraiser each winter pulled out, ending a 30 year tradition for the scouts.
"They earn their way to do these activities," said scoutmaster Kevin Johnson. "Fuel, transportation [and] charges for campouts — none of that is free."
The scouts weren't just earning — they were learning and developing life skills like communication and financial literacy.
"Most of the learning to interact with random people, I learned through the Christmas tree sales," Ryan said.
Johnson saw it firsthand from an adult's perspective as well. The tree sales were more than just fundraising — they were a teaching moment.
"It really puts a lot of the responsibility on the boys," Johnson said. "It really gives them a lot of the life skills, a lot of feeling of personal responsibility, a feeling of ownership."
Under Scout Law, a scout is many things — including thrifty. Ryan is prepared to make hard financial choices going forward, but hopes the troop will be able to fill the gap with another fundraiser so he can continue to chase his dream of becoming an Eagle Scout.
"We've got all of these amazing experiences, all of these amazing life skills you can learn that are going to help you through the rest of your life," Ryan said.
Odd Fellows Lodge #300 stepped up to help the troop in the near future with its Christmas fundraiser. That should cover the troop's administrative costs as leaders search for a new revenue stream. But even with the donation, financial assistance for scouts on camping trips will be limited.
