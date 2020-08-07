BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – The body of a second boy missing in the Illinois River since Thursday was recovered Saturday morning, according to the Beardstown Fire and Ambulance Chief.
The brothers, ages 12 and 15, were wading in shallow water near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Bridge around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they apparently waded out too far, got caught up in the current and disappeared.
"We won't be able to see any of them graduate from school, or get married, or become parents," Teranie Wright, Aunt of the boys, told WAND News.
Family members identified the boys as Briston, 15, and Jordan, 12. Police have not confirmed the identities as of Saturday afternoon.
Crews recovered the body of the first boy around 9:30 a.m. Friday near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge, not far from where the two boys were last seen. The second body was recovered around 11:30 a.m Saturday in shallow water on the Cass County side of the river — almost within eyesight of the sandbar where both boys were last seen.
"Words can simply not express the sadness our community feels at the loss of these two young people, and our most sincere sympathies are extended to the members of their families,” Becker said.
Crews from Fulton County, Havana, Jacksonville, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police aerial unit, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, and Beardstown PD were involved in the search.
"I have never seen a better group of hard working men and women who assisted in the recovery efforts, Chief Brian Becker said in a statement. "I am deeply humbled and whole heartedly appreciative for the outpouring of help, prayers, food, and support that our community has given. People can fault Beardstown for a lot of things, but they can’t fault the compassion and the heart of this community. The support people have shown for this department and the volunteers who’ve served here these last few days has been remarkable.”
The boys went missing near mile marker 88 on the river.
