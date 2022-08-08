DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, four ambulances services presented before the City of Decatur Administrative Hearing.
This hearing comes after the recent Decatur Ambulance Service closure announcement by HSHS St. Mary's. Since June, the City of Decatur has worked to bring in a new service for the city.
On Monday, Lakeside EMS, Rural Med, Echo Ambulance and Abbott Ambulance submitted their applications and presented before the Administrative Hearing. Each service gave a history of their company and answered a series of questions from Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott.
According to City Manager Scot Wrighton, Monday's hearing wasn't to make a decision instead it was to get a better understand of each service and if their proposals will fit with the city's ordinances.
"I should say that the city will not make a determination or a finding today, this is a information gathering for the city's administrative review," he said.
During Monday's hearing all of the service providers said it would have competitive wages and benefits. Rural-Med explained it hasn't had issues with staffing or overtime because of pay and benefits.
"If we are lucky enough to come into Decatur I think we can do it quiet well," said Ethan Bouser, Owner.
Recently established Echo Ambulance submitted its applications to serve the city of Decatur. The company was formed 9-months ago in Pana. Tyler Simms, owner and V.P., said their company is overstaffed and they've recently expanded to help villages like Moweaqua and Hillsboro.
"We have lots of resources and we can meet lots of needs. I can tell you our fleet of ambulances is actually double of what we need on the road," he shared.
Effingham County based Lakeside EMS threw it's name into the mix. Jerrod Estes, Chief Executive Officer, said Lakeside EMS was started to help communities in need to help with transports. The company started with 1 rig, but now has 17 trucks. Estes said his team went to New York City to help during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were given a radio, a very quick brief and cross streets and we were sent out to the boroughs," he said.
Abbott/AMR Ambulance Brain Gerth spoke during the hearing and said the company has made progress in the state of Illinois. The service is in 7 different locations and operate with St. Louis and Evansville. The company is already affiliated with HSHS under St. Elizabeth's banner.
"Throughout AMR we have the ability of purchasing ambulances, like no other company does," he said.
City staff will meet with the ambulance working group on Tuesday for further discussion. A decision will not come at that meeting, however the City of Decatur plans to issue licenses soon after.
