CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified the second Champaign police officer who was wounded in the shooting that killed Chris Oberheim.
Officer Jeffrey Creel was the other officer who went with Oberheim on the early morning of May 19, when police responded to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. for a domestic disturbance. Police said the responding officers encountered Darion Lafayette, who was armed, and there was an exchange of gunfire.
Creel, who was shot three times, has been released from the hospital. Oberheim was fatally wounded. Lafayette died at the scene.
More to come.
