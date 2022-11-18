SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White is reminding Illinoisans that the extension of expiration dates for driver's licenses, IDs, and learner's permits will end on December 1.
The extensions were put into place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online and mail service has been expanded as the SoS office is expecting high customer volumes. Eligible customers will be able to renew IDs online or through the mail. To determine eligibility, call 217-785-1424 or visit ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp Other services are available via the website.
Customers visiting a Driver Services facility, have the option to make an appointment or visit a walk-in facility. Information regarding the facilities can be found at ilsos.gov
