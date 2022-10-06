SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health.
Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds.
"This is a traveling display that inspires action for suicide prevention through story sharing, connecting students and people to counseling and just sharing those resources and really starting a conversation around something that is considered such a taboo topic, "said Kelsey Pacetti, the Send Silence Packing Display Coordinator
Active Minds has chapters on over 500 campuses across the United States. Students Pavani Unnam and Dhara Patel started a chapter at UIS last year when they realized it was difficult to keep track of the resources on campus.
"We do want to spread awareness and let them know that we do have resources on campus, we do have flyers from the Counseling Center and we have ways they can contact Counseling Center," said Unnam. "We also focus on prevention because as much as awareness is important, I believe prevention is as important as well."
Unnam says she hopes having the exhibit on campus will reduce the stigma regarding mental health. She hopes to provide the support for underclassman she wished she had when she was a freshman.
UIS Active Minds Faculty Advisor and Psychology Professor Frances Shen says there needs to be more awareness about the difficulties of transitioning from high school to college.
"That first year is absolutely crucial," said Professor Shen. "That's the time when they're adjusting, especially that first fall semester... and we actually know that, if they can get through that first year, then they'll actually be more likely to stay in college."
The stories posted on the backpacks are available online. Active Minds hosts a Behind the Backpacks virtual experience here.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, dial 988 or visit 988lifeline.org
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.