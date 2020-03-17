(WAND) - Several more businesses are following Dollar General in setting up hours for only seniors to shop.
Save-A-Lot and MyCountyMarket announced they will set aside two hours for senior customers to shop every morning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. Save-A-Lot senior shopping hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., while MyCountyMarket will be from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
"We want to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need at the beginning of each day to help them avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," a statement said on the Facebook page of each business.
Shoppers are asked to plan trips around senior shopping hours in order to give seniors and chance to buy what they need.
Affected Save-A-Lot stores in Illinois are in Quincy, Urbana, Pekin, Decatur, Rock Falls, Galesburg, Springfield, Beardstown, Peoria Heights and Auburn.
Dollar General announced a one-hour period for senior-only shopping on Monday.