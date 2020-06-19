SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department were able to put out a garage fire before it spread to a residential home.
Fire crews responded to a garage fire in the 1900 block of South Grand Avenue East on Friday around 3 a.m.
The detached garage was heavily involved and firefighters were worried the fire would spread to the home. Luckily firefighters were able to keep it away from the home.
No one was displaced from the home and no injuries were reported.
The fire department said damage was estimated at about $40,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
