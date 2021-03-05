SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was presented with a check for $5,000 for the Shop with a Cop program.
The donation was given by Justin McWhorter.
McWhorter is a local entrepreneur that frequently supports causes of this nature.
He owns The Wurst Place in Windsor, as well as Windsor’s Pub and Old #1 also in Windsor in Shelby County. He also owns McQuarter’s Pub in Mattoon, Il.
Shop with a Cop is an event that focuses on underprivileged children and families within a local community. Police officers spend time with the children and shop with them in a local store. The police officer acts as a chaperone and companion to the children throughout the event as they shop for items.
