SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) A spokesman for Niemann Foods has confirmed plans to close the County Market in Shelbyville.
WAND contacted the spokesman Monday after hearing reports of a closing from community members over the weekend.
Company officials anticipate a closing in mid-to-late January, the spokesman said. He said a "sell down" would begin after the New Year.
City officials did not have any additional information on the closure. Mayor Jeff Johnson said, while the city would be sad to see the grocer go, he is also optimistic about new and future businesses in the community.