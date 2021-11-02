SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Don't always believe the sunny skies and green leaves because it's already Christmas in Shelbyville.
"It's about two months' work just setting it up," said Bill Bly, the organizer behind the city's famous Festival of Lights display.
Bly volunteers his time each year, tirelessly working in his own version of Santa's workshop.
"Every year, I put each display in a different spot," Bly said. "It takes a lot of planning to see where to put everything."
That planning results in hundreds of displays spread throughout Forest Park.
"We've got people from all over the state coming here to see our lights," Bly said. "We have the brightest, most colorful lights in the country."
The displays are spectacular. But this beardless Santa still has a problem — he doesn't have enough elves.
"Some of [the displays] take six to ten people to stand them up," Bly said. "If we don't get help, a lot of this stuff is not going to be able to be put up."
Beyond the issue of this year, Bly knows the future of the event could hinge on volunteers learning the ropes now.
"I turn 79 next month," he said. "I just hope I can find somebody to help take over because I don't know how many more years I got in me."
Volunteers only need a little bit of time, hard work and Christmas cheer to make a difference — and Bly knows the reward for that work is well worth it.
"My reward is just seeing happy faces," he said. "That's the only reward I get is people coming out here and enjoying the lights."
The Shelbyville Festival of Lights starts November 19 and runs through January 1, 2022. Potential volunteers should contact Bly at (217) 259-2361. For more information on the event, click here.
