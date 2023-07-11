(WAND) - A Shelbyille man has been arrested and accused of knowingly purchasing firearms for a felon.
On July 10, detectives from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department and Shelbyville Police Department executed a search warrant in Shelbyville which resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Shane Hecker for Delivery of Firearm to a Felon.
The search warrant was a result of a previous investigation involving former Macon County Correctional Officer Adam Goodbrake and Brandon Burwell, a convicted felon associated with Goodbrake.
Police said they learned during the investigation that the person who had initially purchased the weapons for Burwell was Shane Hecker.
Police said he admitted in a post arrest interview that he had knowingly purchased 13 firearms for Burwell, knowing that he was a felon. In total 16 firearms were seized from Hecker.
Hecker was arrested on an arrested warrant, served simultaneously as the search warrant, and booked into the Macon County Jail.
He is awaiting his first appearance and bond has been set in the amount of $200,000.
Illinois law provides that it is unlawful to sell or provide firearms to a person otherwise not allowed to possess a firearm. If convicted a person could be guilty of a Class 4 felony up to a Class X felony.
