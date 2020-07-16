SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville school board member has resigned after making racist Facebook comments.
In the comments of a public Facebook post, Keith Bohem called Black people "animals." He also said "black lives might matter if they quit acting like animals."
When other posters called him out for being a school board member, Bohem wrote "my position on the school board has nothing to do with you people's problems."
His resignation came after a Thursday night board meeting held at the Shelbyville High School cafeteria. Teachers, students, parents and community members came to the meeting, with all of them saying they were outraged by Bohem's words.
More to come.
