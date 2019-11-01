SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield shelter plans to stay open during the day on weekends and holidays through the winter.
Helping Hands of Springfield said daytime lobby hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 1, 2020, or weather permitting. Before expanding hours, the lobby was open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Shelter employees, board members and community volunteers will help staff the extended hours. Its day services can handle a capacity of 75 people, a press release said.
“There are many people who need a warm, safe place to be in cold weather,” said Helping Hands Executive Director Erica Smith. “Weekends and holidays can be particularly challenging for people who need a place to go because fewer places are open. Helping Hands is grateful to our donors and supporters for assisting us to provide this extended service.”
Smith said she anticipates the shelter reaching capacity on weekends and holidays.
“Our emergency shelter is currently full and we always see a lot of people during the day – many of whom aren’t our shelter clients. Day services also are important for people who are housed but want a sense of community. Homelessness and loneliness are connected conditions,” Smith added. “Cold weather and the holidays make having a safe, friendly place to go even more important for our neighbors.”
Helping Hands runs a 50-bed men’s emergency shelter all year, along with 24 units of permanent supported housing in Springfield, a representative payee program and outreach/support services for people who need assistance with housing and health stability-related matters.
The organization said it is accepting money to help cover extended hours. Money, food, drinks and supplies will be accepted. According to Smith, it costs about $150 each day to keep the shelter open and staffed for day services.
People can learn more and see how they can help by visiting this link or emailing ronetta@helpinghandsofspringfield.org.