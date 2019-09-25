DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County leader said he will be against the sale of recreational marijuana in Decatur.
Sheriff Tony Brown expressed his disapproval Wednesday in an interview with WAND-TV's Doug Wolfe. He said there are multiple pitfalls to allowing marijuana to be purchased in Decatur city limits, like the potential for deadly accidents.
Take Colorado, where marijuana is legal right now.
"And (traffic fatalities are) up over 100 percent in Colorado, and just some of the other accidents as well (are) up over 30 percent," he said.
From a financial point of view, he said major businesses trying to hire employees will hurt because candidates often can't pass drug tests. He said profits won't be as high as people might expect.
"People have got to realize this is a cash business as well, so the revenue stream that people think is going to be there I do not believe is going to be there," he said.
Brown plans to speak with the Decatur City Council before they make a decision. A special meeting on the issue is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 in the Decatur Civic Center auditorium. Public comment is welcome in that meeting.
Chatham decided against allowing recreational marijuana sales on Tuesday night.