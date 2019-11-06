MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – An investigation into the former Meridian Community School District superintendent who abruptly resigned this summer has been turned over to the FBI.
Dan Brue stepped down from his position on July 26, saying he was “sorry for putting the district in a poor light,” though it wasn’t clear at the time why he’d resigned, or why the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had begun an investigation on him.
On Wednesday, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown told WAND that Brue is alleged to have embezzled over $200,000 from the district. How Brue allegedly did so isn’t yet clear, but Brown said it was “through construction”.
Brown said during the investigation became apparent that another district was involved in the crime, prompting his office to contact the FBI.
"The reason we turned the case over to them is because it actually involved another jurisdiction,” Brown said. “And then their expertise when it comes to financial crimes."
No charges have been filed against Brue at this time.