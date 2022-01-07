SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A home in Sherman took significant damage after catching fire Friday evening.
Firefighters responded at 7:15 p.m. to 5 Red Bud Run for the structure fire. They said heavy fire was visible on the left side of the home.
Crews extinguished flames on both the first and second floors. The roof at one point had to be cut open for ventilation.
The two adult residents of the home were able to exit safely. No firefighter injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Riverton, Williamsville, Dawson and Athens responded, along with Sherman police, the Williamsville Water Department, Menard County Electric and Ameren.
