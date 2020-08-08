SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night in Downtown Springfield.
Police say around 3am officers were on scene near Wet Bar monitoring a large gathering when they heard shots fired and found the victim on the ground.
Right now they are not releasing details on the victims condition.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as new details come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.