DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who was shot in the head is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week, but his family is concerned about the 20-year-old's recovery.
Chaze Rowell was shot in the head on Jan. 15 while sitting in a car on Chandler Street in Danville. In a release, Danville police said a witness told them he and Rowell were sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of Chandler St. when someone in a dark colored SUV stopped in the roadway, exited the car wearing a ski mask and began shooting at the car the witness and Rowell were in.
"My heart just dropped," said Damen Rowell, Chaze's uncle.
The Rowell family was devastated. The 19-year-old was working on opening a store with his family. Since mid-January, he's gone through major brain surgery and hours of therapy. He even spent his 20th birthday in a hospital bed.
"He's a true fighter and he's been fighting ever since he's been in there," said Rowell.
On Tuesday, the family found out from medical personnel informed the family that Chaze was ready to be released from the hospital. However, the family is concerned and they don't feel the 20-year-old is ready and fully recovered.
"He's doing good, but you can tell he's not ready," Rowell explained. "He has speech therapy, physical therapy and he has so many different types of therapy that he needs to do and we just think now is not the time to send him home."
There is a GoFundMe set up to help Rowell's family with medical and travel expenses. Click here to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.