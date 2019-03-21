MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A family store went up in flames on Thursday evening in Mattoon.
Shores Jewelry Store caught fire on Thursday. That's located at 1614 Broadway Ave.
The store has been in the Shores family for several generation.
The store owner's son, fiance and child were living in an apartment above the store at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out OK. They say they believe they lost everything in the fire.
It's not yet clear how the fire started. Fire officials were still on scene fighting the fire as of 7:30 p.m