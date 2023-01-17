SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois and Rep. Nikki Budzinski, (D) Illinois say a $5.9 million federal grant will allow the Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) to purchase climate friendly low-emission buses.
Eight older air polluting diesel buses will be removed from the SMTD fleet. They will be replaced with four hybrid diesel-electric buses and four compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.
There are currently 34 of the older diesel buses and 22 CNG buses serving SMTD riders.
“It lowers our carbon footprint so that we have an opportunity to help address our climate crisis which is really important,” Budzinski stated. “This creates jobs. This is critical investment in public transit for working people.
Senator Durbin says additional federal dollars will be coming to transit districts statewide.
