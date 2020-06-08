MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon School District teacher has resign after the district was notified of comments made on social media.
The school district said they were made aware of comments made by the staff member on their social media page. The district contacted its attorney and initiated an investigation into the matter.
On Monday the district finished the investigation and accepted the employee's letter of resignation, effective immediately.
"Mattoon Community Unit School District #2 condemns any language or action that divides rather than unifies. The District is committed to creating a culture of inclusivity, grounded in the ability to listen with the intent to understand. We value the community’s response to the comments and believe it represents our shared commitment to be positive leaders and role models for our community," a release from the district said.
The district did not say what the comments were about.
