ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Another renewable energy project is in the works in Douglas County. This time, it's in Arcola.
The six acres of land being considered to house the farm are south of town along Route 45. It's been in Arcola resident Ron Bryant's family for decades. However, he said it's not been the most successful plot for farm ground.
"This doesn't make any money. It pays for the taxes on the property and keeps me from having to mow it, so that's about it," Bryant said.
But Bryant realizes the sun shining down on the land can do more than grow crops. Renewable energy, especially solar power, has been an interest of his for a while.
"I've looked into it a few years ago. I was thinking about putting it on my house to generate electricity for us," he shared.
After 10 years of trying to sell this land, a new opportunity is on the horizon to put it and the sun to good use. Arcola City Administrator Bill Wagoner said behind-the-scenes work is underway on a two megawatt solar farm through the Community Solar Program.
"We're kind of in the infant stages of the whole project,” Wagoner shared. “The city has given preliminary zoning changes to industrial and we're going to issue a special use permit on Monday night in support of the project so they can get their ducks in a row, and approach the state, and Ameren, and whoever else needs to sign off on it."
The City of Arcola already harnesses the sun's power in solar panels for its waste water treatment plant. Leaders and locals can agree, adding more solar panels to the area can help further Arcola's "green" initiative.
"Smaller communities like this need more things like this to help them grow and help them stay competitive in the market today and I think according to what I've heard, this will possibly lower electrical bills here in this area. So, hopefully, that's what it'll do and everybody be able to benefit from it," Bryant explained.
Residents can learn more about this project at the next Arcola City Council meeting on Monday.